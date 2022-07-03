As food prices rise, Japan helps WFP continue support to vulnerable displaced families in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

BAGHDAD – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received a contribution of US$ 6.4 million from the Government of Japan, which is helping WFP support up to 255,000 crisis-affected displaced Iraqis who remain unable to return home, plus emergency transition support for 12,000 vulnerable and food-insecure people. All are confronting higher food prices that are threatening the food security of families.

“It is very distressing that vulnerable displaced families are now exposed to even harsher conditions in Iraq, one of the countries most severely affected by climate change at the moment, and also by the global food security crisis,” said the Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency Mr. Suzuki Kotaro. “I would also like to express my respect to WFP for its rapid implementation of activities that are directly helping displaced people rebuild their lives and regain their dignity, through the full application of its experiences and knowledge.”

As prices of essential foods have risen around 12 percent in Iraq since the onset of the war in Ukraine, and humanitarian funding is stretched as needs around the world soar, Japan’s timely contribution is helping vulnerable families meet their food needs. Alongside monthly food assistance for families in camps, Japan’s contribution is helping vulnerable communities where families have been able to return home, through durable solutions projects to support restoring livelihoods, vital at this critical period of transition.

“As the country transitions from emergency response to development and resilience building, Japan is helping WFP both support families in most need of assistance until they are safely able to return home and rebuild their livelihoods, alongside emergency transition support for communities in need,” said WFP Iraq Representative Ally Raza Qureshi.” We thank the government and people of Japan for their commitment and support at this critical time.”

With the support of partners such as Japan, WFP’s role in the Iraq crisis has been critical in providing life-saving food and cash assistance to the millions displaced by conflict, building on years of experience in supporting those in need. WFP continues to provide this assistance and support to the Iraqi Government, while also working to change lives through resilience-building activities and social protection reform. Towards longer-term social cohesion, peace and development, WFP is helping the Government of Iraq build people's self-reliance and food security.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

