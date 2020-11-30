Food aid for Iraqi orphans

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food packets to 600 orphans and needy families in the Saklawiyya region of the Anbar province in Iraq.

Aside from carrying on its aid operations for families orphaned as a result of the war, IHH also continues to distribute food aid in Iraq. The monthly needs of almost 3.000 people were met with this food aid distribution.

The food packets distributed contain items such as dried legumes, tea, sugar, tomato puree and cooking oil.

IHH Deputy Chairman for External Affairs Hasan Aynacı stated, “We are making every effort to support our neighbor Iraq that shares our culture and history. Today, there are many children here that were orphaned from the past and present conflict. With the support of our people we will continue to care for our neighboring country’s orphans.”

IHH aid operations in Iraq will continue with the support of our donors.