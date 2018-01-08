08 Jan 2018

Focus on conflict-affected groups in Ninewa, Diyala and Sulaymaniyah Governorates - mVAM Iraq: Emergency Update #13, November 2017

Published on 30 Nov 2017
Key points:

Levels of inadequate food consumption rise in Sinjar District of Ninewa Governorate.

Access to the public distribution system deteriorated this month, especially among displaced households in Ninewa Governorate.

In western Mosul, food prices decreased in November; however the terms or trade continue to be lower than in other areas of the governorate.

Situation Update

After Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) retook Kirkuk and other disputed territories, Iraq is moving towards a post-IS situation and is preparing for general elections, which are planned for May 2018. The Iraqi government has announced that it expects 3.6 million IDPs to return to their homes by April 2018.

The military operation to retake Anbar Province from IS forces is in the final phase. Some 16,500 people have been displaced locally or to camps in Anbar, Salah Al-Din and Ninewa since the resumption of the military operations in West Anbar on 26 October. The Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) provided emergency food and water to more than 19,600 people. During the month of November, multi-sectoral assistance reached more than 31,900 people in newly-accessible areas, and humanitarian partners are continuing to scaling up humanitarian assistance in this remote area of Iraq due to the inexistence of local markets and unavailability of basic items and services. More specifically, due to damaged water infrastructure, the water situation is of concern, as people are using water directly from the river and untreated wells posing a potential health hazard.

