Finland Supports Youth with Disabilities in Mosul through UNFPA Interventions

22 December 2021; Baghdad, Iraq - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq welcomes the Government of Finland’s new contribution of EUR 1,475,000 to the UNFPA programme in support of adolescents and youth with disabilities in Nineveh governorate.

This initiative will empower adolescents and youth with disabilities, especially girls, to be active citizens and exercise their rights through education including life skills, livelihood and civic engagement.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador of Finland to Iraq, HE Matti Lassila, said: “The Government of Finland and the Embassy in Baghdad are privileged to support the important work of UNFPA with this project,” reiterating the importance of not leaving anyone behind.

UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia, highly appreciated the support of the Finnish Government for equal rights of young people with disabilities in Iraq. She said: “This initiative will provide adolescents and youth with disabilities in Mosul with unique opportunities to build their skills and be engaged in their communities as youth leaders, peer educators and social entrepreneurs.”

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org 009647809171035