Field-Based Preparedness Project Introduction Workshop - 04 February 2021 | Baghdad, Iraq [EN/AR]

Introduction

The activities of the Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) in the central and southern regions of Iraq were kicked off by signing an agreement with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) represented by the Joint Coordination and Monitoring Center (JCMC), which falls under the authority of the General Secretariate for the Council of Ministers of Iraq and responsible for coordinating the humanitarian response during crisis. As the same time, the fact findings activities were undertaken via several approaches, including questionnaire, interviews, group discussions, etc. Later on, WFP jointly with the Global Logistics Cluster (GLC), and with the support of JCMC, organized the Field-Based Preparedness Project (FBPP) introduction meeting, which was carried out on the 4 February 2021 in Baghdad. The meeting is a milestone of the project and will pave the road for the coming preparedness activities. The one-day meeting focused on providing a high-level understanding about the FBPP in Iraq and aimed to:

• Introduce the Field-Based Preparedness Project and kick off its activities in the central and southern regions of Iraq after being initiated in the northern region (Kurdistan Region of Iraq – KRI) in late 2019.

• Explain the objectives and the importance of the logistics preparedness project in Iraq, while introducing the project’s framework, main activities, and stages.

• Define the position of the government and other partners (humanitarian community and private sector) on the FBPP and evaluate the commitment and involvement of the stakeholders in the project.

• Present and briefly explain the next step in the project, the gaps analysis workshop, and the required actions, inputs, and attendance from government and humanitarian’s side to ensure the success of the project activities.

The workshop helped lay down the foundations for the coming preparedness project activities and increased the awareness on the importance of investing in the preparedness project, while emphasizing on the role of the partners (government, humanitarian, and private sector) in achieving the objectives for the success of the project.