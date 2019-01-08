Far From Home: Future Prospects for Syrian Refugees in Iraq

INTRODUCTION

This report focuses on the potential of local integration for Syrian refugees in Iraq. Through secondary and primary data collection among Syrian urban refugees and Iraq residents in Erbil, Dahuk and Qaim city it provides insight into both opportunities as well as obstacles to local integration.

Whilst the regional refugee response to the Syrian crisis has largely focused on Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, less is known about the situation of Syrian refugees in Iraq. Iraq hosts approximately 250,184 of the 5.6 million (4.4%) registered Syrian refugees in the Middle East region. The majority of them are of Kurdish ethnicity that arrived in Iraq following conflict in 2012 and 2013.

Approximately 98.8% of the Syrian refugees in Iraq are registered in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) in Erbil, Dahuk and Sulaymaniyah governorates. Most refugees in KRI originated from Hasakeh and Aleppo governorates in Syria. The remaining minority of Syrian refugees are registered in central and west Iraq. This includes Syrian refugees that originated from Deir ez-Zor governorate in Syria, which had fled cross-border to Anbar governorate in West Iraq, under the Government of Iraq (GoI). Approximately 37% (92,568 persons) of the total number of Syrian refugees in Iraq live in nine camps and 63% (157,615 persons) in non-camp/urban areas.

When the influx of Syrian refugees to Iraq began in 2012, Iraq, and KRI in particular, enjoyed relative economic stability and progress. People seeking refuge entered a welcoming environment in which both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and host community were willing to support the refugee population. Later, steps were taken to reform national legal and procedural system in terms of migration and asylum with the establishment of coordination systems and bodies (such as the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) and the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) at the Ministry of Interior of the KRG).

In the KRG relatively favourable policies were implemented towards Syrian refugees in KRI and residency permits were granted to Syrian refugees which entailed freedom of movement within the KRI provinces, the right to education free of charge in public schools on par with Iraqi nationals, as well as the right to work in the private sector. Refugees also had access to health services in the KRI. In the rest of Iraq, Syrian refugee children were able to register free of charge to public schools and refugees were entitled to the same health services as nationals; though refugees residing in camps could not work.