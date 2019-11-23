FAO Representative in Iraq meets with Iraqi National Food Security Committee

Baghdad, 20 November 2019 -The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative to the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, met with Dr. Hussein Ali Saud, Ministry of Agriculture Adviser for Animal Resources in addition to the members of the Iraqi National Food Security Committee at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Both principals held discussions on the food security strategy in Iraq, more specifically in regard to approaches, methodologies, survey instruments, and indicators for implementing food security strategy. In addition, the talk focused on the theory and practice of national early warning systems and its implications on future needs in regard to capacity development.

During the meeting, Dr. Elhajj Hassan highlighted that Inter-ministerial cooperation is essential to achieve food security at national level, particularly given the current constraints facing the country. He also stressed the need for participation from international, national, and subnational partners and to institutionalize the process.

Dr. Elhajj Hassan expressed FAO’s commitment to be part of this process and taking firm steps towards achieving food security and nutrition for all Iraqis.