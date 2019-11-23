23 Nov 2019

FAO Representative in Iraq meets with Iraqi National Food Security Committee

Report
from UN Country Team in Iraq
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original

Baghdad, 20 November 2019 -The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative to the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, met with Dr. Hussein Ali Saud, Ministry of Agriculture Adviser for Animal Resources in addition to the members of the Iraqi National Food Security Committee at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Both principals held discussions on the food security strategy in Iraq, more specifically in regard to approaches, methodologies, survey instruments, and indicators for implementing food security strategy. In addition, the talk focused on the theory and practice of national early warning systems and its implications on future needs in regard to capacity development.

During the meeting, Dr. Elhajj Hassan highlighted that Inter-ministerial cooperation is essential to achieve food security at national level, particularly given the current constraints facing the country. He also stressed the need for participation from international, national, and subnational partners and to institutionalize the process.

Dr. Elhajj Hassan expressed FAO’s commitment to be part of this process and taking firm steps towards achieving food security and nutrition for all Iraqis.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.