FAO provides the Ministry of Agriculture with information technology tools

Baghdad, February 15, 2021: Within the framework of the joint cooperation between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Iraqi Government for the achievement of sustainable agricultural development, and in an effort to support coordination and joint cooperation between relevant ministries and FAO, the organization provided video conference systems and a license for voice/video call program (Zoom) in addition to ICT tools to the Ministry of Agriculture. This step will enable continuity of coordination and virtual meetings as a way to overcome the restrictions imposed due to the spread of COVID-19 virus on social gatherings. The provision of these equipment is a paradigm shift in the way in which FAO and its partners are responding to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time provide modern equipment in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

From his side, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, FAO Representative in Iraq, confirmed that the organization is working in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and local partners to understand and address the social and economic impacts of the pandemic and reduce its effects on the agricultural sector and farmers, in addition to finding ways to mitigate it in innovative ways through the use of modern technologies, in order to ensure FAO goals are met in ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural development.