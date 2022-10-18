FAO Iraq workshop on vegetable nursery and production of seedlings in Nineveh [EN/AR]

18 October 2022, Erbil, Iraq– The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq concluded recently a three-day workshop in cooperation with Iraq Horticulture Development Program “IHD” and ECO Consult funded by the Ministry of foreign affairs of Netherland, focusing on the nursery management for the production of vegetable seedlings toincrease farmers’ Skills and Knowledge development in vegetable seedlings production.

15 farmers and extension staff from Nineveh governorate joined. The training course covered vegetable nursery, nursery Location, seeds treatment, vegetable seedlings production techniques including seed planting, irrigation, seedlings care, misting and hardening of seedlings, fertilization, prevention of fungal and insect infestation and pest control.

FAO Iraq is working to develop the vegetable production chain and introduce seedling production technology in Nineveh Governorate through groups of farmers through the project "support to agricultural livelihoods of rural and peri-urban returnees and communities in Nineveh Governorate, Iraq" funded by the European Union and in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, within which 10 greenhouses with accessories were constructed and installed in Zumar and Hamam Al-Alil districts. This technology is expected to improve the production of vegetable crops in quantity and quality, and increase the returns of vegetable farmers, and thus improve farmers' income and improve the quality of local agricultural products.

