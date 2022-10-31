FAO Iraq supports livestock breeders and farmers with forage seeds in Nineveh [EN/AR]

31 October 2022, Nineveh, Iraq– The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq held a ceremony in Bashiqa district in Nineveh to continue supporting livestock farmers with forage seeds to more than 160 farmers and livestock breeders. The cultivation of fodder in the past two years has contributed to increase in milk productivity in quantity and quality, as part of the European Union’s funded project “Support to agricultural livelihoods of rural and peri-urban returnees and communities in Nineveh Governorate”, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

FAO Representative in Iraq Dr. Salah ElHajj Hassan stated, “farmers in Nineveh have adopted the production of fodder crops cultivation which helped them to mitigate the impact of drought and high feed prices” and he thanked the European Union (EU) for the generous support .It is worth mentioning that many farmers have taken the initiative to purchase their own seeds from the local markets. They were eager to spread the cultivation of forage seeds to reach self-sufficiency.

At the end of the ceremony, a number of farmers and livestock breeders highlighted the important role of FAO in developing their work through the introduction of new techniques that will upscale the agricultural sector and increase job opportunities.

Contact:

Salah ElHajjHassan, FAO Representative in Iraq | Salah.ElHajjHassan@fao.org