FAO Iraq Representative met the Agriculture and Water Resources Minister of the Kurdistan Region [EN/AR]

01 November 2022, Erbil, Iraq – FAO Representative in Iraq, Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, met the Agriculture and Water Resources Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Ms. Begard Talabani and discussed FAO activities and programmes being implemented in Iraq.

Discussions were mainly on food security, animal health, agricultural production and food chains, and supporting and developing the production of agricultural crop seeds that adapt to the climatic conditions of the Kurdistan Region. Likewise, the two sides touched on the process of marketing and promoting local products for farmers, with the provision of training opportunities to strengthen the skills of the Ministry’s extension staff and the local farmers.

