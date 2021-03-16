FAO in Iraq with the Minister of Planning and the Permanent Representative of Iraq to FAO in Rome, discussed strengthening the cooperation framework for the development of the agricultural sector [EN/AR]

Baghdad Monday, March 15, 2021 – H.E. Minister of Planning, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm received Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, Representative of the Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq and H.E Ambassador Safia Al-Suhail, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iraq to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation between FAO Iraq and the ministry of planning. The discussions focused on enhancing the joint framework's implementation for the development of the agricultural sector in Iraq and the collaboration mechanism between the relevant ministries. The joint framework was identified as the appropriate road map for setting each ministry's priorities in detail and align the plan with each ministry's strategic objectives.

In his welcoming notes, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm emphasized the importance of reviving the agricultural sector to be a leader in Iraq's economy and maximize its contribution to national production; he also commended the effectiveness of FAO Iraq in supporting the agricultural sector.

Ambassador Safia Al-Suhail discussed best practices in promoting and activating the cooperation framework, stressing the Iraq's need for the FAO support in programs that target the agricultural sector and farmers, improve the environment, and build or strengthen capacities through programs that provide institutional and individual support.

Dr. ElHajj Hassan stressed the importance of the joint framework as an effective, innovative, and sustainable mechanism for coordinating Iraq's agricultural sector development. This framework will guarantee the best investment of resources in supporting sustainable agriculture growth to achieve food security, employment generation, and climate change resilience. He added that FAO will provide the necessary support to improve Iraq's agriculture sector. At the end of the meeting, the Minister thanked FAO's delegation and highlighted the importance of cooperation and coordination with the FAO to develop Iraq's agricultural sector.