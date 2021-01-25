FAO Iraq Delegation meets with H.E. Governor of Missan to discuss E.U. funded project in Southern Iraq

23 January 2021 – Missan: Poor smallholder farmers and landless rural households in the Southern Governorates of Iraq will soon receive support to improve their agricultural productivity and livelihoods.

Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan, FAO Representative in Iraq, accompanied by FAO delegation, met on Saturday 23 January with H.E. Mr. Ali Dawai, Governor of Missan. The meeting comes in time for the launch of FAO-EU funded project on 27 January in Basra. Dr. ElHajj Hassan presented the main components of the project and FAO plan to support local men and women farmers to establish hygienic local homestead enterprises, improve management of natural resources, increase the capacity of national institutions in the agriculture sector and strengthen target value chains of tomatoes, buffalo and dates. “It is essential for FAO to work closely and in partnership with local stakeholders and national institutions represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and the local Government in order to ensure this project goals’ are achieved.” Added Dr. ElHajj Hassan.

From his side, Mr. AlFartousi praised the efforts led by FAO in Iraq to support the agriculture sector and reduce poverty through its support to the development and sustainability of food production, he said ”We are certain that this FAO led initiative will support income generation in the Governorate and minimize poverty”. He also gave instructions to ensure coordination is in place for the effective implementation of this project.