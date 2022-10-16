FAO-Iraq completed a 5-Day training course for extension staff on the facilitation of Farmer Field Schools (FFS) in Basra [EN/AR]

14 October 2022 Basra, Iraq - The Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations (FAO) in Iraq concluded a 5-day training for agriculture extension staff to facilitate the implementation of “Farmer Field Schools” in Basra, ThiQar and Missan Governorates. Twentyfive (25) trainees participated in this training, implemented within the framework of the project “Restoration and Strengthening the Resilience of Agri-Food Systems Project” in southern Iraq funded by the European Union.

The training approach improves the capacities of agricultural extension staff to facilitate Farmer Field Schools, providing a hands-on approach for learning from peers, focusing on capacities to improve integrated crop management practices throughout the seasons. These should in turn improve incomes while mitigating harmful effects of agricultural activities on the environment and public health, and suggest a model for a productive and sustainable agricultural sector in Iraq.

In a final ceremony that was held on 14 October, Dr. Salah Elhajj Hassan, FAO Representative in Iraq, stressed the good working relationship between FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners in the sector, and the importance of further developing capacities of extension staff and farmers. Other presentations during this session included representatives from the participants, ThiQar’s Governor’s Assistant, Directors of the Directorates of Agriculture in Basra, ThiQar, and Missan, as well as the Head of the Farmers’ Associations in Basra.

At the end of the ceremony, senior officials handed out certificates to all the trainees.

Media Contact:

Zeineb Marzouk, Communications Specialist | Zeineb.Marzouk@fao.org | +96407719966053