FAO Iraq completed a 3-day training of for the Farmer Field Schools Facilitators in Erbil [EN/AR]

19 September 2022, Erbil, Iraq– The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq concluded recently a three-day training of facilitators for the Farmers Field Schools (FFS), and continues the training programme for extension staff from the Ministry of Agriculture in Nineveh. 26 participants including 8 women – completed the course successfully.

This training is within the activities of the “Support to agricultural livelihoods of rural and peri-urban returnees and communities in Nineveh Governorate” project funded by the European Union and implemented by FAO in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture in Iraq. The FFS approach is a methodology to work closely with farmers to jointly analyze their production systems, identify problems, test solutions, and adopt practices that are most appropriate for their farming systems in the field.

FAO Iraq Representative Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan said, “The FFSs is an innovative process to develop the agricultural practices of farmers and improve their income. FAO Iraq is working to strengthen the agricultural sector in Iraq and to create job opportunities for the rural families thanks to the European Union’s financial support.”

The extension staff practiced their skills as group facilitator data collection in the field, preparation of crop calendars, agro-ecosystems analysis, disease triangle and preparation of a curriculum design. The training included also the application of good agricultural practices.

The participants visited a farm in Qushtapa district to apply agricultural- environmental analysis in the field. This training will enable the extension officers to establish and facilitate FFSs with a selected group of farmers throughout the agricultural calendar for selected crops. The trained facilitators are expected in turn to support about 375 farmers in Nineveh.

Media Contact:

Zeineb Marzouk, Communications Specialist | Zeineb.Marzouk@fao.org | +96407719966053