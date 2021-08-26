FAO following up the progress in rehabilitation of Aljazeera water project [EN/AR]

The Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan, and FAO team, conducted a field mission on Wednesday, 25 August 2021, to the Northern Aljazeera irrigation project (MADAD), implemented by FAO in coordination with the Ministry of Water Resources and funded by the European Union.

During the visit, FAO met the Director of Rabiaa district in Nineveh Governorate, who praised the efforts of the organization in supporting the agricultural sector and rehabilitating the irrigation project, which will restore life to the entire region.

FAO rehabilitated several parts of Al-Jazeera Irrigation System, including the construction of seven bridges and civil work repairs to the pumping station.

Additionally, canals cleaning and removing of debris (84.6 Km), through Cash for Work (CFW), provided income to the most affected and vulnerable community members in the target areas. These canals constitute phases I and II of Aljazeera irrigation system and cover 47 villages in Rabea sub-district of Ninewa.

The entire works will be completed and ready to operate in November this year; spare parts will maintain the currently suspended linear irrigation systems.

During the visit, Dr. Salah said “water is currently running into phase I of the irrigation system which has enabled farmers to plant their land and produce a variety of crops including wheat, barley, tomato, potato among others”. He stressed that FAO will continue supporting farmers to increase agricultural production and improve farmers' income in order to reduce poverty and provide a better life. It is expected that the direct and indirect beneficiaries of this project will reach 40 000.

Many of the local staff of both Ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture participated in the mission with a number of FAO experts.