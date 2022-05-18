FAO and Veterinarians Syndicate Intensify Efforts to Combat Haemorrhagic Fever in Iraq [EN/AR]

To intensify efforts in limiting the increasing spread of haemorrhagic fever in Iraq, in collaboration with the Syndicate of Veterinarians, the College of Veterinary Medicine / University of Baghdad, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Medical Association, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) took the initiative to organize a workshop entitled (Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Workshop).

The workshop was held under the patronage of the Technical Deputy of MoA Minister, Dr. Methaq Abdul-Hussein and the representative of FAO / Iraq, Dr. Salah El-Hajj Hassan with the participation of a number of parliament members, the head of the agricultural committee in the parliament, the financial advisor to the President of the Republic, a member of the advisory body of the Council of Ministers, the Captain of the medical association along with a large number of veterinarians working in the public and private sectors, in addition to an audience of livestock breeders and farmers from Baghdad who participated in the workshop.

The workshop included presentations of specialized scientific lectures about the disease by a number of specialists. The expert of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations presented the methods of disease transmission and modern methods of controlling it, in addition to clarifying the role of FAO in Iraq in the support provided to the Ministry of Agriculture, including the Veterinary Directorate, through the implementation of the project, (Improving Delivery of Animal Health Services and Disease Surveillance in Iraq) , donated by US Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The project activity included, in addition to training courses for veterinary staff (currently ongoing), providing equipment, devices and materials for field and laboratory diagnosis of diseases, which cover an important group of epidemic and transmissible diseases, including the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, with providing of personal protection equipment currently used by Vets in the field to control the disease.

In conclusion, the workshop recommendations were presented, which included: