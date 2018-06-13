Extraordinary efforts in order to support the health reality for the families who have returned to their home areas in the old Mosul

The city of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city in terms of population density, is facing the danger of deterioration of the health situation, which has threatened the lives of thousands of people because most of the health centers are out of service and as a result of damage to the infrastructure of the city and the deterioration of services which have provided to the families who have returned to their areas, especially on the health side, this makes the Iraqi community exposed to various diseases.

As the displaced families returned to their areas in the right side of Mosul, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has provided various health assistance, including medical and therapeutic services, first aid, health awareness, psychological support, as well as food and relief assistance to the families who have returned from the displacement camps to their areas in the old Mosul.

The IRCS s relief official in Nineveh governorate Mr. Hyder Qassim has said that the IRCS s health teams through Al- Mansour Medical Center in the right side of Mosul have provided medical consultations, treatments, and medicines to more than 3,400 cases within one month, as well as the IRCS`s mobile medical clinics, have provided services for 200 cases every day.

Qassim has added that the IRCS`s health teams have continued to distribute health aid to the families who have returned to their home areas in the neighborhoods of the right side of Mosul, where more than 2000 health kits were distributed to the women and children of the families who are living in the neighborhoods of (Mashahid, Mayasa , Bab Al-Tob and the Grand Mosque on the right side of Mosul.

Qassim has also added: “The health awareness programs and psychological support had played an important role in raising the health awareness of the local community through delivering health awareness lectures and distributing guidance posters, where the number of beneficiaries has reached more than (1050) people.