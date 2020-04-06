Expanding to reach the most vulnerable - World Vision Iraq, Annual Report 2019

This year has been a dynamic one for World Vision Iraq (WV Iraq) as we have passionately sought to meet the needs of the most vulnerable children, their families and communities in Iraq. While Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) pace of movement was significantly less than in previous years, our response was all the more expansive.

In response to the needs assessment of over 4 million people who returned to their areas of origin, WV Iraq developed a new country strategy and transitioned into a Sustained Humanitarian Response, as emergency level needs are likely to continue into the medium term. Internal and regional unresolved conflicts continued, with around 2 million people still displaced, 4 million people struggling with returning to areas formerly controlled by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and 250,000 Syrian refugees uncertain about their future. A plan for expansion was also developed, identifying areas where our work in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, education and protection, food security and livelihoods would benefit those most in need. As we implemented this plan, we established three new offices in order to support operations in Ninewa and in Salah al-Din.

With many families restarting their lives in their areas of origin, WV Iraq has not only focused on supporting them through livelihoods programs in order to re-establish sustainable livelihoods, we have also provided psychosocial support and mental health services, recognizing that sustainable recovery and rebuilding communities requires more than just reconstructing infrastructure. Families and communities also need to rebuild mental health, community relationships and an environment of unity and trust.

This report shares the details and highlights from our work throughout the year, made possible through the support and partnership with local authorities, numerous partners, committed donors and the global World Vision partnership.

We are thankful for the continued support of our many internal and external partners who join with us in assisting the millions of children and their families in need across Iraq. As we look forward to the next year, we remain committed to supporting these families as they face the challenges of recovering from years of conflict. It is our hope and prayer that this generation of children won't continue to suffer and that they be given a chance to grow up in peace with the opportunity to recover and rebuild their futures.

Nicole Peter

Response Director

World Vision Iraq