Evidence from WFP, Multi-Purpose Cash Operations: A report on pre/post outcome results of MPCA in Mosul, Iraq - May 2018

Highlights

- The proportion of assisted families receiving in-kind assistance through the PDS increased from 50 percent at baseline to 80 percent at the time MPCA ended, meaning most were re-included into the Government’s social safety net system within the expected timeframe of three months, a very positive finding.

- WFP’s MPCA helped families returning home to Mosul to meet basic needs and rebuild their lives given the relative stability and minor improvements in most indicators such as households less often adopting negative short and long-term coping strategies and beneficiaries’ ability to spend money on home rehabilitation after receiving WFP assistance.

- MPCA likely had additional positive secondary effects on assisted households that may help them be more resilient in the long-term given families less often spent savings (from 94 to 64 percent) and less often sold productive assets (from 84 to 40 percent) after receiving MPCA.

- As a more dignified and appropriate modality, given 100 percent of those surveyed preferred cash, those assisted re-prioritized their spending towards non-food items, namely debt repayment and home rehabilitation. This was a main goal of the MPCA, in that by providing cash assistance returnees could rebuild their lives while meeting their families’ specific basic needs.