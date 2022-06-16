Evaluation of WFP Livelihood support, Asset creation, and Climate adaption activities in Iraq from Jan 2020 to Dec 2021

These terms of reference are for the mid-term activity evaluation of WFP Resilience Building activities under Strategic Outcome 2 with focus on livelihood support, asset creation and climate adaption activities in Iraq. This evaluation is commissioned by Iraq country office and will cover the period from January 2020 to December 2021.

The evaluation is scheduled to take place from January 2022 to November 2022, the final report is expected to be delivered by the Evaluation Team in October 2022, enabling WFP Iraq CO’s management to develop the management response in November 2022. The purpose of this activity evaluation is to provide the learning required to inform future programme planning beyond 2022 for the CO, host Government as well as other partners working in the country in the Livelihood support, Asset creation and Climate adaption activities. These activities targeted conflict-affected and food-insecure returnees, IDPs, Syrian refugees and host community in Erbil, Dohuk, Sulaymaniyah, Ninewa, Anbar, Salah Aldin, Baghdad, Basrah, Missan, and Thi Qar governorates