The European Commissioner visits UNFPA-supported Primary Health Clinic and Women Centre in Mosul [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq; 21 February 2019 – The European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management (ECHO), Mr Christos Stylianides and the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium and Minister of Finance and Development Cooperation, Mr Alexander De Croo visited Hammam Al-Aleel camp for internally displaced persons in Mosul where they visited the UNFPA-supported Primary Health Clinic (PHC) and Women Centre.

During the tour, Mr Stylianides & Mr De Croo met with community leaders, clinic staff, and women who have received treatment at the Primary Health Clinic. The clinic provides basic reproductive health consultations, including gynaecological, antenatal, postnatal and family planning for the internally displaced persons in Hammam Al-Aleel camp.

Their next stop was at the Women Centre where staff briefed them on the services provided for women and girls in the camp. These services mainly focus on case management through a confidential survivorcentred approach, a close follow-up and referrals when needed, scheduled educational sessions, trainings and community sensitisation, as well as recreational and skills-building activities.

The EU has been a strategic partner to UNFPA in Iraq since 2015 with a total contribution of EUR 21 million supporting the Fund's reproductive health and gender-based violence interventions.

With additional funding looming in the horizon, UNFPA will continue the integrated package of genderbased violence (GBV) and reproductive health (RH) services it provides to women of reproductive age in selected primary health clinics and women centres in Iraq.

As of 1 February 2019, UNFPA had only received 29 per cent of the required funding, a total of US$ 6.4 million out of the US$ 22 million required for its 2019 humanitarian interventions in the country targeting 700,000 individuals with reproductive health services and 400,000 persons with the genderbased violence response.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled

For more information or media inquiries please contact: Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org \

About EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (DG ECHO)

The European Union and its Member States are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid.

Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises. The European Commission ensures rapid and effective delivery of EU relief assistance through its two main instruments: civil protection and humanitarian aid. Through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations department (ECHO), the European Commission helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the department provides assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs. For more information, please visit the European Commission's website.