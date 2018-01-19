Europe, The Middle East, and Central Asia - Disaster Risk Reduction Fact Sheet, Fiscal Year (FY) 2017

OVERVIEW

Natural hazards, such as droughts, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and extreme winter weather affect a range of countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia (EMCA). Protracted conflict and limited governmental disaster management capacity in many EMCA countries compound the risks associated with natural disasters.

Furthermore, environmental degradation and rapid urban growth in some countries have led to overcrowding and settlement in hazard-prone areas.

During FY 2017, USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) responded to complex, large-scale crises in EMCA while supporting DRR activities in areas with significant need, particularly in Iraq. In the Middle East, USAID/OFDA facilitated ongoing DRR efforts to build resilience and improve emergency preparedness, mitigation, and response capacity at the local, national, and regional levels. In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA provided more than $3.4 million for DRR projects throughout EMCA.

STAND-ALONE DRR PROGRAMS IN EMCA

In FY 2017, USAID/OFDA provided nearly $310,000 for stand-alone DRR initiatives in EMCA that improved preparedness and aimed to mitigate and prevent the worst impacts of disasters. In addition, USAID/OFDA supported multi-regional and global DRR programs that strengthened disaster preparedness and response. At the regional and country levels, ongoing USAID/OFDA-supported initiatives engaged communities, national and local governments, international and regional organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to develop effective strategies, each tailored to the needs of at-risk populations, to reduce the risk of disasters. These programs all reflected USAID/OFDA’s commitment to support capacity development; strengthen linkages among risk identification, monitoring, early warning, and early action; and expand partnerships and joint programming. Analysis of existing capacities and economic, environmental, and social trends guided programs. When possible, USAID/OFDA programs addressed the problems caused by recurrent disasters, including climate change, environmental degradation, and rapid urban growth.