ETC Iraq Factsheet, 19 December 2017

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 19 Dec 2017 View Original
Situation Overview

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted to over 3 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

The ETC in Iraq was activated in August 2014 in response to the deteriorating security situation in the country. Since then, under the leadership of the World Food Programme (WFP), the ETC has been delivering vital communications services to the entire response community on the ground, including its partners, UN agencies, NGOs and other humanitarian organisations.

