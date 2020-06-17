Iraq
Environmental Management Guidelines for Debris Recycling Sites in Iraq, June 2020 [EN/AR]
Attachments
Debris recycling is one of the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly options for dealing with the millions of tonnes of rubble generated by the ISIL conflict in Iraq. The purpose of these guidelines is to provide a structured framework for carrying out debris recycling operations in an environmental and safe manner. Ultimately, the aim is to build on this experience and promote a wider circular economy approach that integrates recycling and reuse of construction and demolition waste in the sector.