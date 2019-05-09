Enterprise development opportunities and challenges in Fallujah

Summary

Liberation from ISIL occupation in Anbar governorate may be less recent in memory than in locations such as Mosul, but the extent of damage in areas like Fallujah is extensive. Highways, avenues and neighborhoods are pockmarked by explosives. Unexploded ordinance is in abundance. And many remain in camps, unable to be cleared from association with ISIL. To assess the capacity of the market to absorb medium-sized grants, the IOM EDF Market Assessment was rolled out in Fallujah city and surrounding areas in November and December of 2018. The assessment was led by the Returns and Recovery Unit and contributes to the groundwork considered necessary to introduce the Enterprise Development Fund in any location.

Data collection was carried out by members of the Enterprise Development Fund team and the Returns and Recovery Unit. Between November 15 to December 30th. Staff conducted 6 key informant interviews and 87 Employer surveys. In addition, 3 focus group discussions of 5-6 participants each were organized.

Market assessment objectives included determining:

The extent of damage suffered by small and medium enterprises impacted by the conflict between 2014-2017 Market failures that can be addressed through matching grants or business development support Businesses that would create additional employment opportunities if supported Potentials for market distortion due to the introduction of cash

Key Findings, below, are organized by the research objectives in four parts.

Key Findings

The extent of damage suffered by small and medium enterprises impacted by the conflict between 2014-2017