Enforced disappearances from Anbar governorate 2015-2016: Accountability for victims and the right to truth

BAGHDAD (30 August 2020) – A UN report on enforced disappearances calls for independent and effective investigations to establish the fate of approximately 1,000 civilian men and boys who disappeared during military operations against ISIL (Da’esh) in Anbar Governorate in 2015-2016, and to hold perpetrators accountable as well as provide justice and redress to victims’ families.

Coinciding with this year’s International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on 30 August, the report by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) titled “Enforced Disappearances from Anbar governorate 2015-2016: Accountability for the victims and the right to truth” also encourages renewed efforts to address the broader issue of enforced disappearances in Iraq.

The report provides detailed recommendations to encourage acknowledgement and redress for victims, the establishment of a strong domestic legal framework against enforced disappearances, compliance and procedural safeguards as well as close cooperation with the UN specialized mechanisms. Though focused on Anbar as a case study, the report’s recommendations are valid countrywide and can help address other cases of enforced disappearances.