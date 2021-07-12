Employment, environmental sustainability and public sector digitization: innovative projects launched in Karbala Governorate [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 12 July 2021 – Three innovative projects focusing on environmental sustainability, jobs for unemployed youth and digitization of the public sector have today been launched by the United Nations Development Programme in Iraq in partnership with the Governorate of Karbala.

The project launches reaffirm UNDP Iraq’s commitment to supporting communities in Karbala, and included:

Job Matching for Karbala Youth which provides long-term sustainable employment for Karbala’s youth by working closely with the private sector to explore their employment needs. Under this project, youth will undertake training and have access to internship and employment opportunities in the private sector based on market needs.

Karbala GIS Mapping System which digitally transforms the public sector, enhancing the quality of public services provided to citizens in Karbala. A data dashboard for Governorate officials as well as a mobile application for residents to access public services online are key features of this project.

Karbala Composing Pilot which will promote environmentally sound waste management in Iraq by creating a value chain for compost for the private sector and encourage efficient management of sustainable production and utilization of compost. This project is led by UNDP Iraq with assistance from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and involves the Karbala governorate, private sector and local communities.

Joining the Governor of Karbala and Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq for the launches were the Federal Minister for Youth and Sport, Federal Minister for Communications as well as the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General (DSRSG), Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq.

The Governor of Karbala, Nassif Al-Khattabi stated: “The local government in Karbala has had a long-standing partnership with UNDP. The partnership has supported the government's response to COVID-19, establishing the Karbala data center and the smart Karbala mobile application. We have also worked together to improve access to jobs for young people within the private sector and tackling environmental challenges through sustainable solutions such as producing organic fertilizer from waste.”

“We stand committed to working with UNDP to complete these projects and launch newer initiatives towards achieving the SDGs.” Al-Khattabi added.

DSRSG in Iraq Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano who approved the funds for the composting project through the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund said: “We are proud to support this pilot composting project – a first in Iraq – which will use environmentally friendly methods and generate green jobs for communities in Karbala. Pending it’s success, I look forward to seeing it rolled out across the country.”

Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad added: “Today’s project launches reaffirm UNDP’s long-standing partnership with the Karbala Governorate in key areas affecting the community – particularly youth unemployment and efficient delivery of public services which many people have been vocal about in recent years. We look forward to seeing these projects materialise and subsequently meet the critical needs of communities in Karbala.”