Emerging practices: WASH and COVID 19 field practices

Increased importance and added complexity of WASH in COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to test our collective limits and individual resources, even in the wealthiest and most developed countries. The seemingly simple act of washing one’s hands, however, is considered one of the most effective acts to stop the spread of the virus. In reality, three billion people lack soap and water at home to practice good hand hygiene and some 40 percent of healthcare facilities are not equipped with handwashing stations at points of care. For many of UNHCR’s 86.5 million people of concern, including refugees and internally displaced persons, these dire conditions represent their daily lives and make responding to COVID-19 extremely challenging.

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating health emergencies inside forcibly displaced emergencies and requires a new way of thinking and operating.

In 2020, UNHCR is supporting the highest number of forcibly displaced populations in recorded history. Many UNHCR field operations are located in deeply remote areas where UNHCR is often the sole service provider for refugees. UNHCR works with refugees in extraordinarily difficult conditions that are already impacted by conflict, climate change, and extremely limited resources. To respond to new challenges caused by COVID-19, UNHCR and the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) partners are exploring emerging practices by:

⊲ redesigning and installing additional WASH facilities to decrease COVID-19 transmission rates;

⊲ leveraging refugee voices to communicate risks about COVID-19 transmission;

⊲ expanding cash-based interventions when COVID-19 related economic losses endanger hygiene practices.

The following document details specific, innovative WASH programmes in UNHCR field operations in Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, and Zimbabwe.