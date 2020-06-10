Emergency WASH KAP Survey Report (Knowledge, Attitude and Practice), Duhok governorate/ Gawilan refugee camp (sector F)/Kurdistan Region of Iraq, February 2020

I. Background and context

The military operation in northeast Syria resulted in the force displacement of over 1 million persons. Over 21,500 Syrians fled to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and most have been accommodated in Bardarash and a new sector (sector F) in Gawilan camp. Bardarash camp was a former IDP camp that has been reopened to accommodate newly arrived refugees. Currently hosts around 8,070 individuals/1,685 families. Gawilan Sector F was constructed to further accommodate additional refugees and now hosting approximately 296 Families living in tent shelters.

UNHCR requested to conduct a Rapid KAP Survey for Bardarash and Gawilan camp (Sector F) to determine the WASH needs in both locations. The Rapid KAP survey interviewed total members of 120 households in both camps, 60 HH per each camp selected by random selection according to emergency KAP survey guidance for Iraq.

II. Survey objectives

The main objective of this rapid KAP survey is to rapidly collect data in WASH regard, identify weather the services provided met the standards or not, as a mean of verification during emergency? What are areas of concerns (knowledge, attitude and practice)? Which will help in plan, implement WASH related projects, and facilitate understanding, action and required projects, as well as pose problems and effectiveness or create barriers development efforts. These surveys may be used to identify needs, problems and barriers in program delivery, as well as solutions for improving quality and accessibility of services. The collected data enable to set project priorities, estimate resources required, to select the most effective communication channels and messages, to establish baseline levels and measure change that results from interventions, and for advocacy needed.