Emergency Livelihoods Cluster (ELC) - Iraq: Process Flow of Livelihoods Interventions, May 2022

CASH FOR WORK
NGO Selection & Qualifications
- Experience in the sector
- Personnel capacity
- Annual Budget
- Experience with donors
- Coordination and memberships
Community Engagement
- Equal opportunity and inclusion
- Access to Information
- Coordination with local actors
- Keeping balance between different community groups
Market & Labor Need Assessment
- how vulnerable community members meet their needs
- what are the common professions
- what are the wages like (skilled/ unskilled)
Eligibility Criteria
- Household vulnerability
- Disability vulnerability
- Shelter vulnerability
- Income
Determining Wage & Workload
- Wages set below the national minimum wage by 10%
Determining Employment Opportunities
- Flexible selection Criteria to include most vulnerable
- Considering the context, giving women societal gender roles or the opposite
Design and Implementation
- Management and staffing
- Transportation
- Tools and Materials
- Health and Security
Modality and Delivery Mechanism
- Contracting
- Agreement with Government Offices
- Payment modiality and documentation
- Safety and payment security
Monitoring and Feedback
- Documentation (tasks, hours, names, dates.. etc)
- Beneficiary Selection
- PDM and Impact Assessment