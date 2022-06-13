Emergency Livelihoods Cluster (ELC)- Iraq: Assets Replacement: Standard Operation Procedures, November 2021

Foreword

The humanitarian crisis in Iraq that began in 2014 is one of the largest the world has seen, with the highest numbers and fastest rate of people displaced in the world Vulnerable populations in Iraq include both the new and long-term displaced, those who remained in conflict areas, those who returned to newly liberated areas (NLAs), as well as communities hosting displaced. For those affected by the conflict, all aspects of life have been disrupted, including having access to health care, education, income opportunities and safety and security. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan anticipates that during 2021 as many as 4.1 million people will require some form of humanitarian assistance of which 2.4 million people have acute humanitarian needs. As outlined in the Humanitarian Needs Overview, the main drivers were the impact of COVID- 19 and the partially related economic crisis, leading to large-scale loss of livelihoods.

The Emergency Livelihoods Cluster (ELC) strategy is to help conflict-affected people cope with the impact of the crisis, improve social cohesion and reduce tensions that lead to violence, secondary displacement and forced returns. Following this strategy, livelihoods partners’ most immediate objective in responding to the needs is to help replace lost assets, especially income-generating assets, and generate urgent cash income for highly vulnerable families in priority locations. Areas that are a high priority for intervention are those that have a high possibility of social tension. The cluster partners target people in need, focusing particularly on the newly displaced, people in protracted displacement, highly vulnerable resident families and returnees depending on their specific situation and local context.

One of the key programmes livelihoods partners are implementing is asset replacement, also known as Asset Recovery. This program is helping conflict-affected people in Iraq, IDPs, host community, returnees, or the non-displaced. Anyone who lost their assets due to the conflict can benefit from this program, which helps replace these lost assets, whether wholly or partially, thereby helping restart economic activity and reestablishing livelihoods.