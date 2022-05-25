Education: MCNA IX Key Findings Factsheet

The violence and destruction caused by the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as the military operations against them, have caused the displacement of nearly 6 million people since 2014.1 As of March 2022,

1.18 million people remain displaced throughout 18 governorates of Iraq, of which 180,000 were living in 26 formal camps established for internally displaced persons (IDPs).2 Additionally, 4.96 million people have returned to their area of origin.3 According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) approximately 681,000 IDP and returnee children were in need of education support, 157,000 of which were in acute need, implying additional child protection concerns.4 The COVID-19 related lockdowns and school closures have negatively impacted access to education for vulnerable girls and boys, exposing them to increased protection risks and stress levels.5 Although remote learning programmes have been implemented, they are not easily accessible to all IDP and returnee children, compounding certain already critical education needs, and impacting children who have already lost years of school due to conflict. The Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (MCNA) IX was, in 2021, conducted for the ninth time in Iraq, for which 11,645 returnees, out-of-camp IDPs and in-camp IDPs were interviewed between June 9 and August 16, 2021. This factsheet summarises key findings from the MCNA IX relating to education in Iraq, and focuses on priority locations and the primary barriers faced by in-camp IDPs, out-of-camp IDPs and returnees.