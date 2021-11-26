EASO COI report: Iraq Key socio-economic indicators for Baghdad, Basrah and Sulaymaniyah

Introduction

This report is an update to the EASO COI Report: Iraq Key Socio-economic Indicators, published in September 2020.

The purpose of this report is to provide relevant information for the assessment of international protection status determination, including refugee status and subsidiary protection. In particular, it is intended to inform the update of the chapter on Internal Protection Alternative (IPA) within the EASO Country Guidance on Iraq 2021 update. This report provides information on key socioeconomic indicators in Iraq, focusing on the cities of Baghdad, Basrah, and Sulaymaniyah and highlights aspects of the legal and administrative requirements for Iraqis to enter and settle in the respective city, ID documents and access to basic services, the situation of IDPs and returnees, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.