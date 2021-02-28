DTM: Urban Displacement in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

As displacement within Iraq becomes increasingly protracted for internally displaced persons (IDPs), further research is needed to understand its causes and put forward potential durable solutions. The United Nations (UN) International Organisation for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) undertook this research project “Urban Displacement in Iraq” with the primary objective of supporting evidence-based planning for the humanitarian community and the government of Iraq, and to inform the response to protracted displacement in this post-emergency phase. This report will detail findings from urban centres within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). An equivalent report is available for urban centres assessed within Federal Iraq.

Data for this assessment was collected on a sample of households, representative at the city level (95%, 5%), between March and December 2020 across ten urban centres of Iraq: Baghdad and Abu Ghraib, Baquba, Dahuk, Erbil, Kirkuk, Mosul, Sulaiymaniyah, Tikrit, Tuz Khormatu, and Zakho. Please refer to the methodological overview for further details.

The findings for the KRI cities – Dahuk, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Zakho – are presented in the attached factsheets, which give a detailed analysis of the conditions for IDPs in protracted urban displacement. The main findings are:

Socio-demographic composition

Whilst the remaining IDP caseload is largely stationary overall, the IDP population increased between August 2019 and August 2020 in half of the assessed KRI cities, namely Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. This population increase was mainly linked to the movement of IDPs due to camp closures in governorates of Federal Iraq.

Sulaymaniyah city hosts the highest proportion of IDPs compared to the host community, with an IDP to population ratio of 8.45 (ie: around one IDP per every 9 host individuals), whist Zakho has the lowest with a ratio of 15.69.

Between 11 per cent (Dahuk, Sulaymaniyah) and 14 per cent (Zakho) of the IDP population is 5 years old or younger and was born in displacement.

Livelihoods

The extent to which households can rely on the income of the head of the household varies considerably across the assessed cities, with 72 per cent of households in Dahuk reporting that they are able to rely on such income, compared to only 45 per cent of households in Erbil. For female heads of household, this ranges from a high of 30 per cent in Dahuk to a low of 13 per cent in Erbil.

Dahuk also has the largest share of households who report having a stable source of income, with 69 per cent of households reporting this to be the case, compared to only 38 per cent of households in Sulaymaniyah. The highest proportion of households relying on informal commerce or daily labour is also at its highest in Sulaymaniyah where 61 per cent of households report this as a main source of income.

Primary needs in area of displacement

Medical care is the most pressing need across the four cities, with the situation most severe in Dahuk where 58 per cent of households reported this as one of their top three needs.

Shelter conditions appear to be worst in Sulaymaniyah, with 69 per cent of households reporting the need for a new shelter, compared to around one-quarter of households in the other three cities.

Food was reported as a main need at a much higher rate in Dahuk, with 42 per cent of households reporting compared to between 20-30 per cent in the other cities.

Levels of peaceful coexistence and feelings of safety and security

IDPs are living in relative safety across all four cities. The lowest levels of safety were reported in Dahuk, where 91% of households reported feeling completely safe, compared to 100% in the other three cities. Additionally, the good security situation was reported as the best aspect of living in the area of displacement in all four cities.

IDPs are coexisting peacefully in all four cities, with low levels of discrimination reported and the majority reporting comfort in seeking help from the authorities if needed. The highest levels of discrimination were reported in Dahuk, where 13 per cent of families reported having experienced unfair treatment as a result of being an IDP, whilst the highest proportion of families reporting they would not feel comfortable seeking help from authorities were in Zakho with 16 per cent of households reporting this.

Future intentions and influencing factors