DTM Iraq: Cross-border Monitoring Report: Protection Risks and Concerns among Travellers Crossing for Work, November 2022

DTM Iraq collects data at border crossing points with neighbouring countries – the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) and Türkiye – to better understand migration movements in the Middle East.1 Cross-border monitoring data were collected employing two approaches: a headcount of all travellers entering or leaving Iraq and a survey of randomly selected travellers. Data collection took place between 1 June and 31 August 2022. Further details on the survey methodology, selection of respondents and border crossing points are available in the Methodological Overview on the DTM website.

Since 1 March 2022, DTM has been collecting data on issues that may signify protection risks and concerns among travellers passing through the monitored border crossing points for reasons relating to labour. This report presents a count of those travelling for work, as well as their main socio-demographic characteristics, type of employment/job offer pursued and possible indicators of exploitation such as performing work or any activities against their will, without getting the expected payment, receiving false information about the nature or the location of the work.