DTM Emergency Tracking: Syria Movements - Period covered: 3 - 6 March 2022

DTM is pleased to share with you a new Emergency Tracking report on the recent return of families from Syria's north-eastern governorate of Al-Hasakeh to Iraq's district of Al-Ba'aj in Ninewa governorate.

Between Thursday 3 March and Sunday 6 March, 150 Iraqi families (855 individuals) have arrived to several locations in Al-Ba'aj. Most have arrived to the locations of Jurais (40), Chaier Khifas (39) and Maisaloun (35). Smaller numbers have arrived to Raqabt Alfaras (10), Al-Ayaine (10), Al-Thawrah (8) and Beer Alhaloo (2). A further six families are reportedly stuck at the border due to not possessing the required documentation in order to cross.

Some of these families originally went from Iraq to Syria during the Iraq War (2003-2011), while others fled to Syria during the ISIL crisis in Iraq (2014-2017). In the coming days, hundreds of more families who are residing in north-east Syria are expected to arrive to Al-Ba'aj district, with some also expected to arrive to Tel Afar district.

DTM will continue to monitor the movements closely and will provide updates as further information becomes available.

All information on these activities can be found on the DTM website: http//iraqdtm.iom.int