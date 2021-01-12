DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 4 January - 10 January 2021

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 4 and 10 January 2021, no new households have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closure or planned closure of camps that have taken place.

A total of 5,450 households (27,890 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to noncamp settings since camp closures began in mid-October. 4 These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah alDin. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,631 households (30%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 3,819 households (70%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

During the reporting period, a large number of households have been recorded as making additional onward movements since their initial departure from camps. In total, 652 households (3,255 individuals) have been recorded as making these additional secondary movements on to other non-camp locations since leaving their respective camps. These movements mainly occurred in Khanaqin and Al-Muqdadiya districts in Diyala governorate. The main cause of these movements is reportedly due to households obtaining security clearance allowing onward travel. The chart on the next page shows the number of households who have undertaken secondary movements between non-camp locations, by districts of arrival.