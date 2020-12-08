DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 30 November – 6 December 2020

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 30 November and 6 December 2020, a total of 531 households (2,484 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the camp closures that are currently taking place. A total of 4,735 households (23,158 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since the camp closures began in mid-October. These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,311 households (28%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 3,424 households (72%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

An update to the joint survey by the Iraq Information Centre (IIC), CCCM and Protection Clusters highlights that 58% of the 976 surveyed households who departed camps, primarily from Hamam Al Alil 2 camp in Ninewa, as well as some households from camps in Diyala and Anbar, have returned to their area of origin, a proportion that reflects the data collected by DTM in areas of arrival. Among the total assessed households, it was further determined by IIC that 25% of them did not return to their habitual residence. The primary reasons given by respondents during the survey for not returning to areas of origin were damaged shelter, lack of livelihood opportunities and unstable security situation in the area of origin. Ninety-five per cent (95%) of the households surveyed intend to remain at their current location in the month following data collection.