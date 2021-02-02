DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 25 January – 31 January 2021

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 25 and 31 January 2021, a total of 180 new households (821 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closure of camps. A total of 6,922 households (35,251 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since camp closures began in mid-October. 4 Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 2,024 households (29%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 4,898 households (71%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees. As of 24 January 2021 (previous reporting period), it was found that across 81 locations hosting a total of 1,254 households having arrived from camps, a majority were reportedly living in critical shelters. This was reported mainly in Al-Muqdadiya, Diyala (18 locations), followed by Al-Shirqat, Salah al-Din (15) and Al-Hawiga, Kirkuk (14).

Additionally, at least one household was reported living in critical shelters in nearly 25% of all locations of arrival (147 locations). So far, 652 households (3,255 individuals) having arrived from camps have been recorded going through additional secondary movements between non-camp locations. These secondary movements were mainly in Khanaqin and Al-Muqdadiya districts in Diyala governorate and were mainly due to households obtaining the necessary security clearance needed for onward travel.