DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 21 December – 27 December 2020

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 21 and 27 December 2020, a total of 90 households (356 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closures or planned closures of camps that had taken place. A total of 5,476 households (28,005 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since the camp closures began in mid-October. These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,620 households (30%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 3,856 households (70%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

An update to the joint survey by the Iraq Information Centre (IIC), CCCM and Protection Clusters highlights that 60% of the 1,818 surveyed households who departed camps, primarily from Hamam Al Alil 2 camp in Ninewa, as well as some households from camps in Diyala and Anbar, have returned to their area of origin. 5 Among the total assessed households, it was further determined by IIC that 33% of them did not return to their habitual residence. The primary reasons given by respondents during the survey for not returning to areas of origin were damaged shelter and lack of livelihood opportunities. Ninety-six per cent (96%) of the households surveyed intend to remain at their current location in the month following data collection.