DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 18 October – 8 November 2020

DTM has continued to track movement of IDPs from camp to non-camp settings. A total of 1,392 households (6,684 individuals) have been tracked between 18 October and 8 November 2020 following the recent closures of some camps. While most departures have taken place in Ninewa Governorate, with IDPs departing from 5 camps, departures have also been recorded from camp settings in Baghdad, Kerbala, Anbar and Diyala Governorates.