DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 18 October – 22 November 2020

A total of 5,271 households (25,786 individuals) have been tracked moving from camps to non-camp settings between 18 October and 22 November 2020 following the recent closure of some camps. While most departures have taken place in Ninewa governorate, departures have also been recorded from camp settings in Baghdad, Kerbala, Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din governorates. Since the last report on 15 November, 334 households (1,928 individuals) were recorded as departing camp settings across Iraq. According to an update from November 19 on the CCCM Cluster website, 18 camps and informal sites have been closed since mid-October, with many IDPs being unable to return to their place of origin due to insecurity, and lack of services and livelihood opportunities.