DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 18 October – 15 November 2020

DTM has continued to track movement of IDPs from camps to non-camp settings. A total of 4,965 households (23,988 individuals) have been tracked between 18 October and 15 November 2020 following the recent closures of some camps.

While the most of departures have taken place in Ninewa Governorate, departures have also been recorded from camp settings in Baghdad, Kerbala, Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din Governorates. According to the latest CCCM Situation Report (Nov 16), 11 camps and informal sites have been closed since mid-October, with two camps reclassified as informal sites (HTC in Anbar, and Zayona in Baghdad).