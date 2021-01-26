DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 18 January – 24 January 2021

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 18 and 24 January 2021, a total of 11 new households (48 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closure or planned closure of camps that have taken place. A total of 6,596 households (33,652 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since camp closures began in mid-October. These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,979 households (30%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 4,617 households (70%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

The follow-up survey by the Iraq Information Centre (IIC), CCCM and Protection Clusters highlights that out of the 2,742 households surveyed following the camp closures between 14 October 2020 and 19 January 2021, 41% reported having not returned to their area of origin after departing the camps. Furthermore, of those who did return to their areas of origin, 38% reported not being able to return to their previous residence.