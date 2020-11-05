DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 18 - 30 Oct 2019

Between 18 and 30 October 2020, DTM tracked 436 households (2,370 individuals) who left camps and large informal sites for non-camp settings. These departures have occurred from Baghdad, Kerbala, Anbar and Diyala Governorates, after the closure of the informal site of Al Shams Complex in Baghdad, the formal camps of Al-Ahel and Al Nabi Younis in Baghdad, Al Kawthar in Kerbala, and Muskaar Saad in Diyala, and the planned closure of Habbaniyah Tourist City (HTC) in Anbar.