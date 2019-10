Between August 15 and October 29 2019, DTM tracked 16,874 households who left camps for non-camp settings. These departures have occurred mainly in Ninewa, with a few in Salah Al-Din and in Anbar. A full update on all camp closures and consolidation will be provided next week as CCCM will publish its monthly camp population report for October and DTM will finalize its IDP master list.