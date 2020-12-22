DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 14 December – 20 December 2020

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS 1

Between 14 and 20 December 2020, a total of 73 households (372 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closures or planned closures of camps that had taken place. A total of 5,362 households (27,555 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since the camp closures began in mid-October. 4 These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,564 households (29%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 3,798 households (71%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

Most of those who have been recorded as secondarily displaced (1,564 households) departed from Mosul district in Ninewa governorate (603 households), Daquq district in Kirkuk governorate (514 households) and Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate (99 households). Out of 1,460 households of these, 1,306 households (89%) have returned to their respective governorates of origin. with 348 of them having returned to their districts of origin. Regarding districts of origin, the largest share of these secondarily displaced households originated from Al Hawiga district in Kirkuk governorate (351 households), with the plurality coming from Mosul district (147 households) and Telafar district (114 households) both in Ninewa governorate.