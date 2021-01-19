DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 11 January - 17 January 2021

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 11 and 17 January 2021, a total of 857 new households (4,274 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closure or planned closure of camps that have taken place. A total of 6,519 households (33,290 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since camp closures began in mid-October. These households have arrived to the governorates of Anbar, Baghdad, Diyala, Erbil, Kerbala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din. Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 1,965 households (30%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 4,554 households (70%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees.

Information shared in an email by CCCM and Protection Clusters on 17 January 2021 highlight that a total of 16 IDP camps and informal sites have now been closed or reclassified since mid-October (12 formal camps closed including As Salamyiah, two informal sites closed, two formal camps reclassified to informal sites).