DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 1 February – 7 February 2021

ARRIVAL OF IDPs FROM CAMPS TO NON-CAMP SETTINGS

Between 1 and 7 February 2021, a total of 175 new households (837 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings following the closure of camps. A total of 7,093 households (36,071 individuals) have been recorded as arriving to non-camp settings since camp closures began in mid-October. 4 Of the total recorded arrivals since 18 October 2020, 2,099 households (30%) have not returned to their location of origin and are now considered to be secondarily displaced, while 4,994 households (70%) have returned to their respective village or neighborhood of origin and are considered to be returnees. In addition, 652 households (3,255 individuals) have been recorded as making additional secondary movements from one non-camp location to another after leaving their respective camp. These movements mainly occurred in Khanaqin and Al-Muqdadiya districts in Diyala governorate. The main cause of these movements is reportedly due to households obtaining security clearance allowing onward travel.

Most of the arrivals from camps who have been recorded as IDPs (2,099 households) have arrived to locations in Mosul district, Ninewa (844 households), Kirkuk district, Kirkuk (413) and Al-Ba’aj district, Ninewa (124). Out of these IDP households, 1,799 households (85%) have arrived to their governorate of origin, but not to their respective areas of habitual residence.